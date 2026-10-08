Study: most managers use AI in reviews, few employees told
Technology
A new study says 78% of managers are using AI to help with performance reviews and feedback.
While this makes things faster, only 16% of non-managerial employees surveyed were told AI influenced their review, which raises some transparency questions.
Employees split on AI feedback
The research found that just over half of employees (54%) think their feedback is more specific thanks to AI, but others aren't so sure: 34% say it feels generic, and 32% find it less useful.
With some feeling unsupported by managers, about one-quarter of employees are turning to tools like Synthesia's Sessions to practice tough conversations with AI avatars.