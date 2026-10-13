Study of over 1 million women finds abrupt menopause changes
Technology
A major new study just found that menopause isn't the slow transition we thought: it actually triggers some pretty abrupt changes in women's bodies.
By looking at over 300 million lab tests from more than 1 million women in the US and Israel, researchers discovered that things like bone health, liver function, and blood chemistry can all shift quickly during menopause.
Glen Pridham separates aging from menopause
The research team, led by Glen Pridham at the Weizmann Institute, used advanced data tools to separate normal aging from menopause effects.
They found that these sudden shifts, especially in bone health and how the body processes fats, are unique to women.
Interestingly, early hormone changes might even hint at bigger body changes long before menopause officially starts.