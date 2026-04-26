Sundar Pichai: AI now generates 75% of Google's new code

AI accelerates engineering, human oversight needed

AI teamed up with engineers to pull off a major code migration six times faster than usual.

Richard Seroter from Google Cloud pointed out that this lets engineers spend less time on routine coding and more time solving tricky problems or designing systems.

Other tech giants such as Microsoft and Meta are also making AI a bigger part of their workflow, but human oversight still matters to catch any mistakes.

Looking ahead, Google plans to go beyond basic code generation and use even smarter autonomous agents for development.