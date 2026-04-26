Sundar Pichai: AI now generates 75% of Google's new code
In a blog post dated Wednesday, April 22, 2026, CEO Sundar Pichai shared that AI now generates 75% of Google's new code, up from 50% just last fall.
It is a big sign of how much Google is leaning on AI to speed up work and make things more efficient.
AI accelerates engineering, human oversight needed
AI teamed up with engineers to pull off a major code migration six times faster than usual.
Richard Seroter from Google Cloud pointed out that this lets engineers spend less time on routine coding and more time solving tricky problems or designing systems.
Other tech giants such as Microsoft and Meta are also making AI a bigger part of their workflow, but human oversight still matters to catch any mistakes.
Looking ahead, Google plans to go beyond basic code generation and use even smarter autonomous agents for development.