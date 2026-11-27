Survey finds 92% Indian organizations faced AI agent security incidents
A new survey shows that 92% of Indian organizations dealt with a security incident involving an AI agent in the past year.
Even more concerning, only 36% contained it within 24 hours, so tackling AI threats is proving tougher than expected.
Report: 37% organizations ran shadow AI
The survey also found that 37% of organizations had "shadow AI" (unregistered "shadow AI" agents) running in their systems without anyone noticing.
These shadow AI agents can slip through the cracks and make things even riskier, showing just how important it is for companies to step up their cybersecurity game.