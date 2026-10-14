Swedish Flox Intelligence deters wildlife from tracks and runways
Flox Intelligence, a Swedish startup, is tackling a unique problem: animals wandering onto train tracks and runways.
Their smart devices use motion sensors and cameras to spot wildlife, then play custom sounds to scare them away, helping avoid accidents and delays.
Flox has rolled out about 150 of these devices in North America, Europe, and Australia.
Flox Intelligence Alstom OEM partnership
You'll find Flox's system at airports, national parks, and other sensitive spots already. Their platform lets teams monitor animal activity and handle reporting for regulators.
Through an OEM partnership with Alstom, Flox deploys its software on vehicles like trains.
Flox is aiming for $1.5 million in revenue by the end of 2026 and plans to grow further with a $10 million Series A round, expanding beyond just wildlife protection soon.