Swiss researchers unveil cyber-thing robotic hand that scuttles on surfaces
Technology
Swiss robo-scientists just revealed Cyber-Thing, a robotic hand that scuttles around like The Thing from The Addams Family.
It can type, move blocks, and even flip itself upright if it falls.
Designed for independence, Cyber-Thing uses sensors and an onboard computer to handle different surfaces smoothly.
Kazemipour says cyber-thing could aid grasping
Cyber-Thing could make life easier for people who struggle with reaching or grabbing things, says robotics engineer Amirhossein Kazemipour.
It's already shown off its skills in games like Sokoban, hinting at a future where robots can handle more real-world tasks, not just entertainment.
Its battery life is still in development, but this is a big step toward practical robot helpers.