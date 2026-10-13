Swiss scientists find 539 lipizones with lipid brain atlas
Technology
Swiss scientists just found 539 new chemical regions in mouse brains, thanks to a super-detailed 3-D map called the Lipid Brain Atlas.
These lipizones could help us understand how nerve cells work and could help researchers investigate how changes in lipid distribution relate to conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and depression.
White matter zoning and shared lipids
By studying mouse brains with advanced imaging and machine learning, the team discovered that white matter isn't as simple as we thought: it actually has its own unique zones.
Plus, they noticed that brain areas connected by nerve fibers could share similar lipid patterns, opening up fresh questions about how our brains are wired and how diseases might develop.