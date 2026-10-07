Tab debuts $300 million personal AI assistant on iMessage and WhatsApp
Tab is a brand-new personal AI assistant that just launched with a huge $300 million valuation.
Brennan Erbz, Stafford Schlitt, and Ammar Amdani started working on Tab earlier this year,
Tab joins the lineup of smart tools like Instinct and Meta's Muse.
You can use it right from iMessage or WhatsApp to do things like order groceries or finding presents for a birthday party; pretty handy for everyday tasks.
Tab emphasizes privacy and trust
What sets Tab apart is its focus on privacy and trust. It uses its own phone number and wallet so your personal data isn't used for AI training.
Big actions need your clear approval, and your financial information stays confidential.
Ammar Amdani puts it, "You text it like you'd text someone you trust and it takes the weight off."
Investors like SV Angel and Valar Ventures are already on board.