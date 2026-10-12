TDB invests 86cr in Bengaluru-based Peptris for AI drug development
Technology
The Ministry of Science's Technology Development Board (TDB) is investing 86 crore rupees in a new project with Bengaluru-based Peptris Technologies Pvt Ltd.
The mission? Use artificial intelligence (AI) to fast-track the journey of potential new medicines from the lab to preparation for clinical trials, making it quicker to tackle tough health problems.
VIGOR advances 4 AI-designed drug candidates
The VIGOR program is focusing on four AI-designed drugs: one for neuromuscular disorders and cancer, one for hair loss, another for neuropathy, and one for diabetes.
These are already partway through development and will now get a boost toward real-world testing.
It's all part of strengthening India's capabilities in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and AI-based healthcare innovation.