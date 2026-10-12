TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 draws 10,000+ to San Francisco Oct 13
Technology
TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 lands in San Francisco on October 13, bringing together more than 10,000 founders, investors, and tech operators.
Expect a packed schedule with startup exhibits, talks from industry leaders, and plenty of chances to connect with others in the tech world.
Last day for discounted passes
Today's the last day to grab up to $100 off your pass. There's also a half off deal for a second ticket if you're coming with a co-founder, investor, colleague, or peer, plus special pricing for groups.
If you've been laid off, there's a $75 Expo+ Pass just for you.
Event highlights include Startup Battlefield (where 20 finalists compete for $100,000), 300+ exhibiting emerging startups, and an AI-powered matchmaking app to help you network smarter.