TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 draws 10,000+ to San Francisco Oct 13

Today's the last day to grab up to $100 off your pass. There's also a half off deal for a second ticket if you're coming with a co-founder, investor, colleague, or peer, plus special pricing for groups.

If you've been laid off, there's a $75 Expo+ Pass just for you.

Event highlights include Startup Battlefield (where 20 finalists compete for $100,000), 300+ exhibiting emerging startups, and an AI-powered matchmaking app to help you network smarter.