TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 October 13-15 San Francisco highlights AI stage
TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 is happening October 13-15 in San Francisco, with a big spotlight on how AI is shaking up business and jobs.
The AI Stage (backed by Google for Startups) will bring together speakers from Anthropic, OpenAI, Databricks, and AWS to talk about the real costs of building with AI and how to keep things secure as tech gets smarter.
Disrupt Sessions cover Claude, jobs, security
Anthropic's Cat de Jong will share what actually works (and what doesn't) when companies put their Claude model into action.
OpenAI's Tara Seshan will dig into how AI is changing job roles and go-to-market strategies.
Plus, experts from Okta and AWS will explain why cybersecurity needs a major update for this new era of agentic AI.
Expect sessions on evolving SaaS business models and some cool new breakthroughs in video intelligence, too.