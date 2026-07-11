Telegram responds to Indian government's notice over controversial username feature

Concerns raised

WhatsApp sought more time to respond

The Indian government had expressed apprehensions that the new feature could significantly increase online frauds, phishing attacks, and impersonation scams. It also directed Meta-owned WhatsApp not to launch the feature until discussions with the government were completed "to the satisfaction of the government." After receiving this notice, WhatsApp sought more time to respond and assured that it wouldn't roll out in India until consultations were complete.