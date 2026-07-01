Telegram users can edit messages in India again
What's the story
Telegram has restored its message editing feature for users across India, ending a temporary restriction that was imposed earlier. The restriction was lifted on June 30, after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination process ended. The edit option had been disabled from June 16 to June 30 as part of measures to curb misinformation and prevent the circulation of leaked examination content.
Purpose
NTA sought to protect integrity of re-exam process
The restrictions were requested by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after a paper leak controversy marred the original NEET-UG exam. The NTA sought to protect the integrity of the re-examination process, which took place on June 21. While most network blocks on Telegram were lifted on June 22, authorities had asked for continued disabling of message editing till June 30.
Misuse concerns
Concerns over potential manipulation of messages
Authorities had expressed concerns that the edit feature could be misused to alter messages and spread false narratives about examination paper leaks. The temporary restriction was aimed at preventing users from editing or manipulating messages related to exam malpractice. On June 23, the Delhi High Court upheld the government's decision to impose temporary restrictions on Telegram before the NEET-UG re-examination.
Legal backing
Court deemed temporary restriction reasonable
The court had deemed the temporary restriction reasonable, given Telegram's ability to quickly share large volumes of content. It also cited Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which empowers the Centre to block online content under certain circumstances. The government had told the court that Telegram was allegedly used to spread fake information about examinations and circulate purported question papers.