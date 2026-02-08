Telegram's Android app gets a Material Design 3-inspired makeover
Technology
Telegram just dropped a big update for Android, rolling out its Liquid Glass design with version 12.4.0 on February 8.
The app now features a sleek four-tab bar at the bottom—Chats, Contacts, Settings, and Profile—that stays visible as you scroll, making it easier to jump around.
The update follows a similar redesign on iOS
The old hamburger side menu is gone; now you'll find options like "New Group" in a three-dot menu up top.
This redesign follows Telegram's recent iOS update and aims to make things feel more unified across devices.
The new look brings more transparency effects and frosted glass vibes—though not everyone's loving the changes just yet.