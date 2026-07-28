Tennessee sues Meta over Instagram mental health risks to teens
Tennessee is suing Meta, saying the company knew Instagram features like autoplay and endless scrolling could harm teens' mental health but kept them anyway.
Internal documents from 2017 reportedly showed Meta's own concerns, yet the state claims nothing changed.
The lawsuit wants financial penalties and real changes to protect young people.
The state's lawyers argued that Meta has known for years that its products are dangerous for children and teens.
Meta faces 41 states and families
Meta says it's working on better safety tools, but this isn't their only legal headache: 41 other states plus thousands of families are also taking action over similar issues.
Next month, a big federal trial in California will dig even deeper into how social media affects kids' well-being.
The results could mean major changes for Meta and other platforms going forward.