Tesla ramps Optimus production, Fremont humanoid robots still in testing
Tesla's push to mass-produce its Optimus humanoid robots is running into some tricky challenges.
The Fremont factory has gone from making a few dozen in Q2 to several hundred a week last month, but most of them are still stuck in testing mode and can only handle simple, repetitive tasks for now.
Tesla nowhere near 20,000 robots weekly
Building reliable robot hands has turned out to be tougher than expected: Tesla even had to design a special "sensing glove" as a workaround.
Despite loads of training data, these bots take days just to learn basic moves.
All this means Tesla is nowhere near its goal of 20,000 robots per week, a big contrast from Musk's earlier predictions that Tesla would have a thousand to a couple thousand robots working in its factories by 2025, and later roughly 10,000 Optimus robots by the end of 2024.