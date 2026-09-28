Tesla ramps Optimus production, Fremont humanoid robots still in testing

Building reliable robot hands has turned out to be tougher than expected: Tesla even had to design a special "sensing glove" as a workaround.

Despite loads of training data, these bots take days just to learn basic moves.

All this means Tesla is nowhere near its goal of 20,000 robots per week, a big contrast from Musk's earlier predictions that Tesla would have a thousand to a couple thousand robots working in its factories by 2025, and later roughly 10,000 Optimus robots by the end of 2024.