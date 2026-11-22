Tesla releases FSD update with photorealistic Tesla Reality View
Tesla just dropped a new Full Self-Driving (FSD) update, and it's got a cool twist: Tesla Reality View.
Now, you get a photorealistic, third-person look at your car's surroundings, kind of like playing Grand Theft Auto (Elon Musk's words).
The idea is to make it easier for drivers to see exactly what the car plans to do next.
Tesla FSD update requires driver attention
This update also helps Teslas handle tricky stuff like potholes, school zones, speed cameras, and standing water.
But heads up: FSD still needs you in the driver's seat and paying attention. It's not fully autonomous yet.
Tesla wants drivers to stay alert and ready to take over if needed.