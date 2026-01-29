Tesla's production-ready humanoid robot is coming: What to expect

Production goals

Plans and future applications for Optimus

Tesla is gearing up for its first production line, with an eventual capacity of producing one million robots per year. Musk has also hinted at using the Optimus not just in Tesla factories but also as home assistants and even surgeons. Despite its bumpy rollout so far, including teleoperations missteps and the recent departure of Tesla's head of robotics, much is riding on this humanoid robot.