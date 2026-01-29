Tesla's production-ready humanoid robot is coming: What to expect
What's the story
Tesla has announced that its third-generation Optimus humanoid robot, designed for mass production, will be unveiled in Q1 2026. The new version will feature major upgrades over the current model and a new hand design. Elon Musk had previously estimated that Tesla would produce 5,000 robots in 2025. However, it seems unlikely that this milestone was achieved given the challenges faced during the rollout of earlier versions of the robot.
Production goals
Plans and future applications for Optimus
Tesla is gearing up for its first production line, with an eventual capacity of producing one million robots per year. Musk has also hinted at using the Optimus not just in Tesla factories but also as home assistants and even surgeons. Despite its bumpy rollout so far, including teleoperations missteps and the recent departure of Tesla's head of robotics, much is riding on this humanoid robot.
Production shift
Production of Model S and X stopped for Optimus
In a bid to make room for Optimus at its Fremont factory, Tesla plans to stop production of its Model S and Model X vehicles in Q2 2026. The move is part of Musk's aggressive strategy to speed up the development and deployment of these humanoid robots. Despite the challenges faced so far, Musk remains optimistic about the potential impact of Optimus on society.