Tesla's humanoid robot to be unveiled in 2026: Report

Tesla is getting ready to reveal its Optimus Gen 3 humanoid robot in early 2026, with the first look expected between February and March. Initial production will be small and internal, but by late 2026, Tesla plans to begin high-volume production lines targeting one million robots annually, with actual output scaling up over time—a seriously bold move.

Specs at a glance: Optimus Gen 3 stands about as tall as an average person (5'8") and weighs 57kg. It can carry up to 20kg, uses Tesla-made motors and joints, and Tesla aims to sell Optimus for $20,000-$30,000 per unit.

The robot's hands are pretty flexible too—with 22 degrees of freedom for tasks like folding laundry or tightening bolts.

What makes it different? Powered by Tesla's Full Self-Driving neural networks (yep, like their cars), Optimus Gen 3 can walk at speeds up to 12km/h with impressive navigation accuracy.

Battery life is also getting a big boost—40% better than before—so it'll last longer on a single charge.