Tesla's humanoid robot to be unveiled in 2026: Report
Tesla is getting ready to reveal its Optimus Gen 3 humanoid robot in early 2026, with the first look expected between February and March.
Initial production will be small and internal, but by late 2026, Tesla plans to begin high-volume production lines targeting one million robots annually, with actual output scaling up over time—a seriously bold move.
Specs at a glance:
Optimus Gen 3 stands about as tall as an average person (5'8") and weighs 57kg. It can carry up to 20kg, uses Tesla-made motors and joints, and Tesla aims to sell Optimus for $20,000-$30,000 per unit.
The robot's hands are pretty flexible too—with 22 degrees of freedom for tasks like folding laundry or tightening bolts.
What makes it different?
Powered by Tesla's Full Self-Driving neural networks (yep, like their cars), Optimus Gen 3 can walk at speeds up to 12km/h with impressive navigation accuracy.
Battery life is also getting a big boost—40% better than before—so it'll last longer on a single charge.
Ambitious goals ahead
Tesla isn't just stopping at one million units—they want to scale up production even further, aiming for 10 million robots per year down the line.
That's way beyond what competitors are planning.
And when tethered, Optimus could be five times more productive than a human across all sorts of daily tasks—think cooking or helping out around the house.