Tesla's robot Optimus shows off its kung fu moves
Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, was featured in a video this month showing off some surprisingly smooth kung fu moves.
It handled punches, kicks, and stances with real balance and speed—all while training alongside a human in a motion-capture suit.
Elon Musk claims AI-powered actions
Elon Musk says Optimus's actions aren't remote-controlled—they're powered by AI.
Compared to earlier versions, the robot now reacts faster and moves much more naturally.
Optimus is learning through physical simulations
Optimus is learning through physical simulations and martial arts drills to get better at dynamic balance and quick reactions.
Tesla wants to ramp up production fast: the goal is up to a million robots a year by 2030 for factories, warehouses, and maybe even homes.
They're also blending their self-driving car tech with robotics AI to accelerate progress, although this connection is more of an inference than a stated fact.
Tesla faces tough competition from Chinese robotics firms
Tesla faces tough competition from Chinese robotics firms and Boston Dynamics but believes its mass-production skills give it an edge.
The kung fu demo is more than just cool—it's Tesla signaling big ambitions in humanoid robotics.
Musk has said pricing should be between $20,000 and $30,000 once production is scaled.