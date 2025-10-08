Tesla's robot Optimus shows off its kung fu moves

Optimus is learning through physical simulations

Optimus is learning through physical simulations and martial arts drills to get better at dynamic balance and quick reactions.

Tesla wants to ramp up production fast: the goal is up to a million robots a year by 2030 for factories, warehouses, and maybe even homes.

They're also blending their self-driving car tech with robotics AI to accelerate progress, although this connection is more of an inference than a stated fact.