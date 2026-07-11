Thai paleontologists uncover new Mamenchisauridae dinosaur Uragasaurus kalasinensis in Kalasin

Uragasaurus 20m long with 17-19 vertebrae

Uragasaurus stretched up to 20 meters long, with a neck made of 17 to 19 vertebrae, more than most dinosaurs like it.

Its bones had air-filled spaces that kept its massive neck lighter and easier to move.

According to lead researcher Dr. Apirat Nilphanaphan, some features were "unlike any other dinosaur in the world," giving scientists fresh clues about how these ancient creatures evolved.

This is also the first time such a dino has been confirmed on mainland Southeast Asia!