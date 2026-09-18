The New York Times and publishers sue Microsoft and OpenAI

The lawsuits uncovered that OpenAI discussed ways to get around paywalls, with President Greg Brockman even responding "ah nice" after a researcher found a hack to get around the Times paywall.

Microsoft says what they did is protected by "fair use," while CEO Satya Nadella has pushed for proper licensing and retraining their AI if needed.

Meanwhile, a Microsoft director called the situation a "doom loop" for both publishers and AI, but so far, OpenAI did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.