The New York Times and publishers sue Microsoft and OpenAI
Microsoft and OpenAI are being sued by The New York Times and other publishers for allegedly using millions of news articles, without asking, to train their AI models.
Newly unsealed court documents show OpenAI leaders knew this could be an "existential threat" to news organizations, but still went ahead.
Lawsuits reveal OpenAI discussed paywall circumvention
The lawsuits uncovered that OpenAI discussed ways to get around paywalls, with President Greg Brockman even responding "ah nice" after a researcher found a hack to get around the Times paywall.
Microsoft says what they did is protected by "fair use," while CEO Satya Nadella has pushed for proper licensing and retraining their AI if needed.
Meanwhile, a Microsoft director called the situation a "doom loop" for both publishers and AI, but so far, OpenAI did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.