The New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft for copying
Technology
The New York Times is taking OpenAI and Microsoft to court, saying the tech giants used more than 91,692 copies of works published by the newspaper, The Daily News and the Center for Investigative Reporting, to train their AI models without permission.
The companies also pulled in millions more documents from the web and swapped data to boost their AI.
This has sparked big questions about copyright, fair use, and how AI could shake up traditional news.
Microsoft AI cut NYT traffic 93%
Internal reports showed that Microsoft's AI tools led to a massive 93% drop in visits to the The New York Times website.
The case highlights just how much tech is changing the media landscape.