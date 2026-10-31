Theodore Cazals exposes AI-generated Facebook photo and starts X account
Technology
Theodore Cazals, a 20-year-old student from France, spotted a viral Facebook photo of malnourished kids in the rain with a birthday cake, and realized it was AI-generated.
After exposing the fake, he started "Insane AI Slop" on X to call out misleading AI images.
Cazals's account tops 133,000 followers
Cazals's account quickly blew up, gaining over 133,000 followers and building a community determined to spot and report low-quality or manipulative AI content, especially that targeting kids or using emotional themes.
His efforts are now part of a bigger push to make people more aware of how easily AI can be used to spread misinformation online.