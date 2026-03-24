This AI can drive your car better than you can

ZYT, a startup born from drone giant DJI, is set to reveal its new self-driving tech at the Beijing Auto Show in April 2026. CEO Shen Shaojie says its mobility foundation model can handle tricky city streets and school zones even better than he can himself.

ZYT's self-driving tech Their AI was trained on video from road driving and diverse sources (including drones, robots, household vacuum cleaners, motorcycles and people carrying moving cameras) so it adapts to all kinds of vehicles and roads.

By ditching old-school detection for self-learning tech, they're making things smarter and more affordable.

Truck upgrades took just 6 weeks ZYT already partners with nearly every major Chinese truck maker (covering 98% of the market) and announced plans to deploy highway-based truck driving systems with XCMG, SHACMAN and SINOTRUK in the first half of 2026.

Truck upgrades took just six weeks and ZYT says the system can deliver 'low single-digit (percentage) savings' on fuel.