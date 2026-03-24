This AI can drive your car better than you can
ZYT, a startup born from drone giant DJI, is set to reveal its new self-driving tech at the Beijing Auto Show in April 2026.
CEO Shen Shaojie says its mobility foundation model can handle tricky city streets and school zones even better than he can himself.
ZYT's self-driving tech
Their AI was trained on video from road driving and diverse sources (including drones, robots, household vacuum cleaners, motorcycles and people carrying moving cameras) so it adapts to all kinds of vehicles and roads.
By ditching old-school detection for self-learning tech, they're making things smarter and more affordable.
Truck upgrades took just 6 weeks
ZYT already partners with nearly every major Chinese truck maker (covering 98% of the market) and announced plans to deploy highway-based truck driving systems with XCMG, SHACMAN and SINOTRUK in the first half of 2026.
Truck upgrades took just six weeks and ZYT says the system can deliver 'low single-digit (percentage) savings' on fuel.
Volkswagen has signed on as their 1st customer
Looking ahead to 2027, the first passenger car expected to use ZYT's system is slated for 2027, and ZYT is working to compress the model so it can run on cheaper, mass-market chips.
Volkswagen has signed on as their first customer, and tests are underway in Europe.
They're up against heavyweights like Tesla and Huawei but hope their flexible tech gives them an edge.