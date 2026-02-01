This startup is opening a hotel on the Moon

Skyler Chan, a 22-year-old UC Berkeley grad, wants to open the first hotel on the Moon by 2032. Backed by Y Combinator, his startup GRU Space recently started taking bookings for an inflatable lunar hotel that will host four guests at a time—with moonwalks and ATV rides included.

The hotel will host 4 guests at a time If you want to stay, be ready for deposits from $250,000 up to $1 million.

The experience promises epic views of Earth and the Moon's surface.

Chan says this is just step one—he hopes to build more space infrastructure on the Moon and even Mars someday.

First, they will turn lunar soil into bricks GRU Space has missions lined up: first planning to test turning lunar soil into bricks in future phases, then scaling up tech and landing the hotel with heavy equipment.

Later plans include wrapping these inflatable hotels in brick structures for groups of up to 10—at about $83k per night per person.