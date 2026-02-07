This startup is using AI to monitor your health 24/7
iLive Connect just launched a first-of-its-kind healthcare service in India, using smart biosensors and AI to keep tabs on chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and heart failure.
Their system is always on, with real doctors monitoring your health data 24/7 from a command center.
How it works
You wear FDA- and CE-approved biosensors that track your vital signs non-stop.
The data goes straight to an AI platform that spots early warning signs—even before you feel symptoms—so doctors can step in quickly if needed.
Who is it for?
This is designed for people with ongoing health issues, seniors, or anyone who needs remote monitoring.
It keeps caregivers updated in real time and aims to make healthcare smarter—not replace hospitals or doctors but help prevent emergencies.