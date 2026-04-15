Thomas Zacharia brings Oak Ridge Titan expertise to AMD AI
Technology
Thomas Zacharia, who grew up in Kerala and studied in India before heading to the US for his Ph.D., has made some serious waves in tech.
He played a key role at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, building the Titan supercomputer, helping scientists run complex research much faster.
Now at AMD, he's using that experience to push AI tech even further.
AMD Helios rack achieves 2.9 exaflops
Since joining AMD in 2024, Zacharia has been leading efforts to build powerful AI infrastructure for governments and big organizations.
AMD's Helios rack, was featured at the New Delhi AI Summit and runs on AMD's Instinct MI450 GPUs.
With 2.9 exaflops of compute power, it's a major step up for energy-efficient supercomputing.