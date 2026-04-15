Thomas Zacharia brings Oak Ridge Titan expertise to AMD AI Technology Apr 15, 2026

Thomas Zacharia, who grew up in Kerala and studied in India before heading to the US for his Ph.D., has made some serious waves in tech.

He played a key role at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, building the Titan supercomputer, helping scientists run complex research much faster.

Now at AMD, he's using that experience to push AI tech even further.