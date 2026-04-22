Google says 75% of its new code is AI-generated
What's the story
Google has revealed that a staggering three-quarters of its new code is now generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The figure has been on the rise as the tech giant encourages its employees to adopt AI tools. In a recent blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted how a complex code migration was completed six times faster with the help of AI agents.
AI integration
AI's growing role in coding
The integration of AI into Google's coding process has been a gradual transition. Back in October 2024, only about 25% of the company's code was generated by AI. However, that number jumped to 50% last fall. The company is now pushing its employees to use these advanced tools for both coding and other tasks, further accelerating this trend.
Workflow transformation
Transitioning to agentic workflows
Pichai also spoke about Google's shift toward "truly agentic workflows," where engineers are doing more autonomous tasks. This transition has been made possible by the use of Gemini models for code generation. Some employees have even been assigned specific AI goals that will be considered in their performance reviews this year, further integrating AI into the company's culture and operations.
Tool usage
The Claude Code controversy
Some employees at Google DeepMind have been allowed to use Anthropic's Claude Code in recent months. This development has reportedly caused some friction among staff members, highlighting the complexities of integrating advanced AI tools into a large organization. Despite these challenges, the overall trend shows a strong shift toward AI-generated code within Google's operations.