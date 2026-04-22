Google says 75% of its new code is AI-generated

Google has revealed that a staggering three-quarters of its new code is now generated by artificial intelligence (AI) . The figure has been on the rise as the tech giant encourages its employees to adopt AI tools. In a recent blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted how a complex code migration was completed six times faster with the help of AI agents.

AI integration AI's growing role in coding The integration of AI into Google's coding process has been a gradual transition. Back in October 2024, only about 25% of the company's code was generated by AI. However, that number jumped to 50% last fall. The company is now pushing its employees to use these advanced tools for both coding and other tasks, further accelerating this trend.

Workflow transformation Transitioning to agentic workflows Pichai also spoke about Google's shift toward "truly agentic workflows," where engineers are doing more autonomous tasks. This transition has been made possible by the use of Gemini models for code generation. Some employees have even been assigned specific AI goals that will be considered in their performance reviews this year, further integrating AI into the company's culture and operations.

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