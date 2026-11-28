Tidal to remove 29 million AI songs starting December 9
Music streaming platform Tidal is banning all AI-generated songs from December 9, which means about 29 million tracks will be wiped from its library.
The move comes after a flood of AI uploads, up to 85,000 new tracks a day, with most never getting played.
Robert Andersen, Tidal's head at its parent company Block, shared that an incredible 96% of these songs go completely unheard.
Tidal says ban protects artists
Tidal is not just flagging or demonetizing AI music like Spotify or YouTube Music; it is going for a full ban to protect human artists.
Nearly half of recent uploads were AI-generated and cutting into their royalties.
With this decision, Tidal says it is standing up for original creators and making sure listeners are not misled by fake tracks.