Tinder's new AI feature finds matches without swiping

Tinder is testing a feature called Chemistry, powered by AI, to help users find better matches without endless swiping. The update comes as the app faces a dip in active users and sign-ups. Chemistry builds your personality profile using your answers to quick questions, and, if you're cool with it, by analyzing your Camera Roll photos.

Chemistry focuses on quality over quantity Instead of throwing tons of profiles at you, Chemistry focuses on quality over quantity.

It asks about your preferences and uses AI (with your consent) to scan photos for clues about your interests and lifestyle.

CEO Spencer Rascoff summed it up: "just a single drop or two" of super relevant matches instead of swipe overload.

Currently being tested in New Zealand and Australia Right now, Chemistry is being piloted in New Zealand and Australia; there's no announced date for a global rollout.

It's part of Tinder's bigger plan to make the app feel fresher and more fun.