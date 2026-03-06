Tiny 'satellite livers' could revolutionize treatment for liver disease

MIT engineers have invented tiny, injectable "satellite livers" that could help people with severe liver disease—no surgery needed. These mini-livers, made from real human liver cells and special materials, can be delivered with just a syringe. Their research just dropped in Cell Biomaterials.

Mini-livers made vital proteins, enzymes Tested in mice, the satellite livers connected with blood vessels and kept working for eight weeks—making vital proteins and enzymes like a real liver.

This tech could give hope to patients waiting for transplants or those who can't have surgery.

Over 10,000 Americans currently waiting for a new liver With over 10,000 Americans waiting for a new liver (and many unable to get one), these injectable livers could bridge the gap—supporting failing organs until a donor is found or even serving as a long-term fix.