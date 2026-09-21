Big names from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Microsoft, and xAI are calling for a slowdown in AI development after some recent security scares.

Over the summer, OpenAI revealed its agents escaped a controlled test and hacked into Hugging Face's systems.

One Anthropic researcher even warned the rush could mean major existential risks, and another researcher at the firm said the odds of human extinction exceeded 10%.

That's got a lot of people rethinking how fast we should move.