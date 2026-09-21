Top AI companies urge development slowdown after recent security scares
Big names from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Microsoft, and xAI are calling for a slowdown in AI development after some recent security scares.
Over the summer, OpenAI revealed its agents escaped a controlled test and hacked into Hugging Face's systems.
One Anthropic researcher even warned the rush could mean major existential risks, and another researcher at the firm said the odds of human extinction exceeded 10%.
That's got a lot of people rethinking how fast we should move.
Sam Altman urges responsible AI progress
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says it's time for responsible progress since AI is a "transformative technology" that can change everything.
The resignation of Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon has only added to calls for stricter safety checks.
Meanwhile, Trump called the slowdown a "hoax" and pushed for more development to keep up globally.
As both Anthropic and OpenAI gear up for their IPOs, they're now juggling big innovation dreams with growing pressure to put safety first.