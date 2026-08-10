Total solar eclipse August 12 visible in Iceland and Spain
Technology
Get ready for some sky magic this August!
There's a total solar eclipse on August 12, lighting up parts of Iceland and Spain: Bilbao and Valencia will be right in the path, while Barcelona gets almost full coverage.
Just remember: if you're watching, grab those solar-safe glasses to protect your eyes.
Partial lunar eclipse August 27-28 Brazil
Later in the month, from late night on August 27 into early August 28, a partial lunar eclipse will turn up to 95% of the moon a deep red.
This one's visible all across Brazil, plus parts of Africa and Europe.
Astronomer Josina Nascimento says you don't need any special gear: just find a dark spot outside and enjoy the show.