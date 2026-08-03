Total solar eclipse sweeps across mainland Spain August 12 2026
Get ready for a sky show: on August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will sweep across mainland Spain for the first time in over a century.
The rare event starts near the North Pole and travels all the way down to Spain at sunset, passing through Greenland and Iceland.
If you're lucky enough to catch it west of Iceland, you'll see over two minutes of total darkness; in Spain, the eclipse will last about one minute.
Visible from Alaska to West Africa
This isn't just a local event: the eclipse will be visible from places like Alaska, Siberia, Canada, and parts of Europe and West Africa.
What makes it even cooler? It lines up with a six-planet alignment and the peak of the Perseid meteor shower under a new moon.
Scientists are gearing up with a NASA plane and high-altitude balloons to study it.
And if you miss this one, another epic eclipse is coming in August 2027!