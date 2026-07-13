Traci Tamiko Eto sues Mayo Clinic over AI concerns
Traci Tamiko Eto, a former research director at Mayo Clinic, is suing the organization, saying she was pushed out after raising red flags about its AI practices.
Eto claims her warnings about privacy risks and possible rule-breaking were ignored to keep Mayo ahead in the tech game.
She says she was excluded from executive meetings in early 2025 and—according to the lawsuit—was offered the choice to resign or face alterations to her personnel file (the source does not state she actually resigned).
Eto says MAYA errors reach 67%
Eto's lawsuit calls out serious problems with MAYA, Mayo's AI assistant, like an error rate up to 67% and deleted negative test results.
She says her repeated whistleblower complaints went nowhere, putting patient safety on the line.
Mayo Clinic responded that it follows all laws but wouldn't comment further.
Eto's lawyer called this a big moment for holding healthcare AI accountable and pointed out how tough it can be for insiders who speak up.