Traci Tamiko Eto sues Mayo Clinic over AI concerns

Traci Tamiko Eto, a former research director at Mayo Clinic, is suing the organization, saying she was pushed out after raising red flags about its AI practices.

Eto claims her warnings about privacy risks and possible rule-breaking were ignored to keep Mayo ahead in the tech game.

She says she was excluded from executive meetings in early 2025 and—according to the lawsuit—was offered the choice to resign or face alterations to her personnel file (the source does not state she actually resigned).