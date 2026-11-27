TRAI allows eCommerce, hospitals and airlines to use 1601-series numbers
TRAI just made it easier to spot legitimate business calls: e-commerce sites, hospitals, and airlines can now use special 1601-series numbers instead of regular 10-digit ones.
This change is meant to help you recognize real calls and avoid scams, all while making business communication feel safer and more trustworthy.
Only Indian firms with ₹500cr qualify
The new rule also covers telecom companies, ISPs, retail brands, auto dealers, and travel agencies.
To qualify for these numbers, a company needs at least ₹500 crore in annual turnover in at least one of the preceding three financial years (Distribution platform operators will also be eligible if they had at least 10 lakh subscribers in any month during the preceding 12 months).
Only Indian-registered businesses are eligible.
Access providers have six months to onboard these companies and must regularly report compliance, so hopefully fewer spammy surprises in your call log soon!