TRAI clarifies 140 and 1600 numbers not markable as spam
Technology
TRAI just cleared up the confusion around why certain numbers, like those starting with 140 or 1600, can't be flagged as spam.
This follows criticism from Truecaller's CEO and buzz about TRAI wanting more control over call management apps.
Designated 1600 for government 140 telemarketers
Numbers in the 1600-series are reserved for official government messages and banks or insurance companies (regulated by RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, PFRDA).
The 140-series is strictly for registered telemarketers who've signed up with telecom operators.
While you can block unwanted promotions via Do Not Disturb (DND), these numbers can't be marked as spam to avoid accidentally flagging legitimate businesses or important updates.