TRAI asks Truecaller to stop using 'frequently blocked' tag
What's the story
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked Truecaller to stop using the "frequently blocked" tag for verified business calls. A senior official from the regulatory body said such tagging is "not advisable," as it misleads telecom consumers and creates unnecessary suspicion about calls from 1600 and 140 categories. These categories are part of a regulated framework that includes service, transaction, and promotional calls by registered entities.
Consumer choice
Suggestion for Truecaller on informing users
The TRAI official suggested that Truecaller should instead inform users about their choice to block unwanted communication from the 140 series through the official Do Not Disturb (DND) preference management app.
The regulator believes more awareness and outreach around DND could educate people about their choices.
This comes amid a standoff between TRAI and Truecaller over tagging on dedicated number series.
Spam surge
Truecaller and TRAI at loggerheads over tagging
Truecaller has claimed that spam calls have increased since TRAI mandated the use of dedicated 140 and 1600 number series.
The app alleged that users are ignoring and blocking these calls, which is hurting legitimate business communications.
However, a TRAI official said tagging numbers as "spam" or "frequently blocked" creates unnecessary suspicion around legitimate commercial communications.
Consumer control
TRAI rebuts claim of reduced consumer protection
The TRAI official rejected Truecaller's claim that the regulator's framework has weakened consumer protection.
The official argued consumers have complete control over promotional calls through the DND system.
They can choose whether to receive such calls and specify sectors from which they wish to receive them, such as banking or healthcare.
Accountability
Framework tightly controlled to prevent misuse, says regulator
The official stressed that every principal entity and telemarketer using the 140 series must register with telecom service providers and declare their communication purpose.
This ensures accountability and consumer protection under the DND system.
The regulator dismissed suggestions that unscrupulous entities exploit protected series, saying the framework is tightly controlled to prevent misuse.