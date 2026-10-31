TRAI proposes Airtel, Jio, Vodafone must report serious AI failures
TRAI has proposed guidelines under which major telecom players like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone would have to report any serious problems with their AI systems, including those from outside vendors.
The move, announced October 30, is all about making sure these companies are upfront when their tech goes wrong.
TRAI seeks stronger telecoms AI governance
Along with reporting failures, telecoms must create a board-approved internal AI policy and send it to TRAI within seven working days.
They're also being asked to set up an AI Governance and Safety Committee with people from different departments (think IT, network, regulatory, and even consumer affairs) to keep a closer eye on how AI is used.
Plus, the government's working on bigger plans: MeitY is expected to come out with a consultation paper on AI regulation by the first week of November.