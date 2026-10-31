TRAI proposes Airtel, Jio, Vodafone must report serious AI failures

Along with reporting failures, telecoms must create a board-approved internal AI policy and send it to TRAI within seven working days.

They're also being asked to set up an AI Governance and Safety Committee with people from different departments (think IT, network, regulatory, and even consumer affairs) to keep a closer eye on how AI is used.

Plus, the government's working on bigger plans: MeitY is expected to come out with a consultation paper on AI regulation by the first week of November.