TRAI seeks Information Technology Act powers to oversee call-management apps
TRAI is asking for official powers under the Information Technology Act so it can keep a closer eye on call-management apps like Truecaller.
This move comes after some drama over whether these apps can block government calls, especially those from numbers starting with 1600.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is now reviewing TRAI's request.
Truecaller tussle over government call labeling
The issue started when TRAI noticed a loophole: Truecaller was involved in a tussle over the labeling and identification of important government calls, which could leave people out of the loop.
Now, there's a bit of back-and-forth between different government departments about who actually gets to give TRAI these new powers.
If approved, we might see stricter rules for how these apps handle official calls, so no more missing out on that crucial info from the authorities.