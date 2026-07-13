TRAI seeks to channel spam complaints with Meta and Google

TRAI pushes Truecaller reports, suggests blockchain

TRAI is pushing for apps like Truecaller to send your spam reports straight to their system for better tracking.

Meta, though, is raising privacy concerns about sharing user data.

To keep things safe, TRAI suggests using blockchain technology for secure data sharing.

Spam is clearly a big deal: last year alone, over 1.7 million complaints came in through TRAI's DND app, and almost every WhatsApp user says they get unwanted messages daily.