TRAI seeks to channel spam complaints with Meta and Google
Technology
TRAI is in talks with Meta and Google to tackle the never-ending spam on WhatsApp and phone dialers.
The plan? Connect all those annoying spam complaints directly with telecom operators using a secure technology platform, so it's easier to spot repeat offenders and actually do something about them.
TRAI pushes Truecaller reports, suggests blockchain
TRAI is pushing for apps like Truecaller to send your spam reports straight to their system for better tracking.
Meta, though, is raising privacy concerns about sharing user data.
To keep things safe, TRAI suggests using blockchain technology for secure data sharing.
Spam is clearly a big deal: last year alone, over 1.7 million complaints came in through TRAI's DND app, and almost every WhatsApp user says they get unwanted messages daily.