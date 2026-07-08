TRAI tells Truecaller stop marking 140-series and 1600-series calls spam
Technology
TRAI has told Truecaller to quit marking calls from 140-series telemarketing and 1,600-series banking numbers as spam.
These numbers are meant for real businesses, but too many people have reported them as spam, causing important calls, such as banking calls, to get missed.
TRAI says this mixup is disrupting vital communication for both users and companies.
Truecaller: Over 51 million legitimate calls unanswered
Truecaller shared that more than 51 million of these legitimate calls go unanswered every day because of the spam tag.
Now, TRAI wants more legal power to keep apps like Truecaller in check while still fighting fraudulent robocalls.
The big challenge? Stopping actual spam without blocking the messages you actually need.