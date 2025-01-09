Transform chats with voice messages on WhatsApp
What's the story
In a world driven by instant connections, WhatsApp reigns supreme with its endless ways to communicate.
Among its most popular features is sending voice messages—a quick, personal way to convey emotion and tone far better than text ever could.
Ready to add your voice to your chats? In this guide, we'll walk you through a step-by-step tutorial on how to master sending voice messages on WhatsApp for Android.
Your conversations are about to become more expressive than ever!
Open app
Start with opening WhatsApp
To start sending voice messages, first, you need to open the WhatsApp application on your Android device.
Make sure you are logged in to your account before proceeding.
This first step is crucial as it sets the stage for accessing both individual and group chats, where you can send voice messages efficiently.
Record voice
Navigate and record your message
Open Whatsapp and select an individual or group chat where you want to send the voice message.
Spot the green microphone icon at the bottom right of the chat screen. Tap and hold it (after granting microphone access).
Say your piece into your device's microphone to record. You can slide the icon to the left to cancel or slide it up to lock the recording (so you can record hands-free).
Send voice
Finalize and send your message
After recording, you can review your message by pressing pause and play. If satisfied, tap the paper airplane icon to send.
For a hands-free approach, WhatsApp beta offers recording through the paperclip icon, selecting Sound, then Record with Whatsapp.
This allows background recording until you actively stop it through the notification bar.