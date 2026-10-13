TrendAI's Sharda Tickoo urges Indian firms to track AI agents

Tickoo compared today's AI risks to the early days of cloud tech, where hidden dangers sometimes went unnoticed.

A recent survey found 82% of respondents stumbled upon unknown AI agents, and 65% had security issues because of them.

She also mentioned that around one-third of AI projects did not progress beyond pilots, and at least 50% of generative AI projects are abandoned after proof of concept because of issues such as poor data quality, inadequate risk controls, rising costs, and unclear business value.

Her advice? Build in good governance and always keep an eye on what your AI is up to: your data's safety depends on it.