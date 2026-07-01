Trump administration lifts export ban on Anthropic AI systems
After nearly three weeks of restrictions, the Trump administration has now lifted the export ban on Anthropic's advanced AI systems, Mythos 5 and Claude Fable 5.
The change comes after Anthropic agreed to tighter security and to work more closely with government standards.
This means companies that rely on these AIs for data analysis and software development can get back to business as usual.
Anthropic lobbied, Dario Amodei met Trump
The reversal followed some serious lobbying from Anthropic and a face-to-face meeting between CEO Dario Amodei and President Trump at the G-7 summit in France.
Some critics felt the original ban was unfairly aimed at Anthropic while competitors were not affected, especially given past tensions with the government.
Now, with new security promises in place, this move signals a shift in how advanced AI is being regulated in response to cybersecurity worries.