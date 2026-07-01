Trump administration lifts export ban on Anthropic AI systems

Anthropic lobbied, Dario Amodei met Trump

The reversal followed some serious lobbying from Anthropic and a face-to-face meeting between CEO Dario Amodei and President Trump at the G-7 summit in France.

Some critics felt the original ban was unfairly aimed at Anthropic while competitors were not affected, especially given past tensions with the government.

Now, with new security promises in place, this move signals a shift in how advanced AI is being regulated in response to cybersecurity worries.