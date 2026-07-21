Two teams independently directly image faintest planet orbiting Beta Pictoris

One team used Chile's Very Large Telescope, digging through old data to confirm what they saw.

Meanwhile, another group caught the planet with NASA's Webb Space Telescope in just two tries: no data sharing, so no bias.

This chilly gas giant is a bit bigger than Jupiter and takes 91 years to circle its star.

Since Beta Pictoris is only about 20 million years old, finding this hidden planet gives scientists fresh clues about how planets form and evolve in young star systems.