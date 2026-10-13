UAE researchers find mebendazole may boost gefitinib in lung cancer

Researchers are now figuring out exactly how mebendazole helps: does it actually reverse resistance or just stress out the cancer cells?

They're also checking if this combo is safe for people and if it could help with additional resistant cell lines, patient-derived tumor models, and resistance to osimertinib.

As researcher Shakta Mani Satyam put it, "We are encouraged by the results, but further preclinical validation and careful assessment of drug exposure and safety must come before any conclusions about its clinical potential."