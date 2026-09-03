Uber deploys 15 Wayve-powered Ford Mustang EV robotaxis in London

Turns out, more than 100,000 Londoners are curious to try robotaxis, even though fares stay close to regular Uber rides.

But don't expect them everywhere yet, availability depends on where you are.

The Department for Transport is working toward a framework so self-driving cars could be on the roads in 2027, as regulators and safety experts want careful testing; after all, a recent test drive needed human intervention when the tech hit an unexpected snag.

Competitors like Waymo are eyeing London too, while Baidu is vying to launch services in the UK but public safety remains the top priority for city officials.