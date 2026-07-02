UBTech revealed UWORLD U1 humanoid recognizing over 20 emotions
Assume the role of a copy editor. Say hello to UWORLD U1, the latest humanoid robot from China's UBTech.
Revealed on June 30 in Shenzhen, this robot is built for companionship and customer service: think elder care, education, or even fancy home help.
Its standout feature? Emotional AI that recognizes more than 20 human feelings while keeping your data private with local storage.
There are three versions, Lite, Pro, and Ultra, priced from about ₹14 lakh up to ₹1.15 crore.
UWORLD U1 attracted over 13,000 preorders
UWORLD U1 comes in both male and female models (183cm and 168cm tall), with 88 servo joints for smooth movements that look pretty lifelike.
It runs on a Rockchip RK3588 processor, so all interactions stay local without relying heavily on cloud servers, backed by a three-layer privacy system you control.
The launch saw more than 13,000 pre-orders.
UBTech is clearly betting big on robots you can actually connect with.