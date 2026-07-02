UBTech revealed UWORLD U1 humanoid recognizing over 20 emotions Technology Jul 02, 2026

Assume the role of a copy editor. Say hello to UWORLD U1, the latest humanoid robot from China's UBTech.

Revealed on June 30 in Shenzhen, this robot is built for companionship and customer service: think elder care, education, or even fancy home help.

Its standout feature? Emotional AI that recognizes more than 20 human feelings while keeping your data private with local storage.

There are three versions, Lite, Pro, and Ultra, priced from about ₹14 lakh up to ₹1.15 crore.